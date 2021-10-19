BMW Ladies Championship Official Photos Released

BMW Korea has released its official opening photos of the BMW Ladies Championship set to be held October 21-24 at the LPGA International Busan Golf Club in Gijang.

Ha Na Jang, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green, Danielle Kang, Esther Henseleit, and Sung Hyun Park participated in the event which took place yesterday morning.

Photos are of Park Sung-hyun, from left, Daniel Kang, defending champion Jang Hana, Ko Jinyoung, and Hannah Green.

The tournament, which will be held for the first time in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in a 72 holes stroke play format over four days. $2 million dollars in total prize money will be offered with $300,000 going to the winner and a BMW car will be awarded to anyone who gets a hole-in-one.

Top-class players from the LPGA-KLPGA will participate, including 84 players and four specially invited players.