Image: BMW Korea
SportsSports News

BMW Ladies Championship Official Photos Released

Jeff Liebsch

BMW Korea has released its official opening photos of the BMW Ladies Championship set to be held October 21-24 at the LPGA International Busan Golf Club in Gijang.

Ha Na Jang, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green, Danielle Kang, Esther Henseleit, and Sung Hyun Park participated in the event which took place yesterday morning.

Photos are of Park Sung-hyun, from left, Daniel Kang, defending champion Jang Hana, Ko Jinyoung, and Hannah Green.

The tournament, which will be held for the first time in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in a 72 holes stroke play format over four days. $2 million dollars in total prize money will be offered with $300,000 going to the winner and a BMW car will be awarded to anyone who gets a hole-in-one.

Top-class players from the LPGA-KLPGA will participate, including 84 players and four specially invited players.

Image: BMW Korea
Image: BMW Korea

 

Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

The Latest

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 