BMW Ladies Championship to Change its Hosting Method From This Year

The ‘BMW Ladies Championship’, the only LPGA event in Korea hosted by BMW Korea, will change its hosting method.

Starting with the ‘BMW Ladies Championship 2022’, which will be held for four days from October 20 to 23 this year, it will be held at luxury courses in each region across the country just like the US Open and US Women’s Open. Each year, the host region will be changed to enhance sustainability as a premium competition.

Unlike previous years, a total of 78 players, including 68 top-class LPGA Tour players and 8 specially invited players, will compete for the world’s best spot in this tournament. In particular, this year, two amateur players recommended by the Korea Golf Association (KGA) will be given qualifications to take the lead in fostering the dream of golf.

The ‘BMW Ladies’ Championship 2022’ will be held in a 72-hole stroke play format for four days. It will be held with a total prize money of $2 million ($300,000 winner prize money), and a player-focused care program will also be provided so that players can play at their peak in the best conditions.

In addition, it is a strategy to develop into the best ESG competition through various social contribution activities such as a green campaign in connection with the local community, a declaration of a zero-waste competition that minimizes the use of paper throughout the competition, and a donation event by the BMW Korea Future Foundation.

An official from BMW Korea said, “The only LPGA event in Korea and a luxury event course that matches the global premium pursued by the BMW Group is being prepared while closely examining the course, and detailed information about the venue will be announced at the end of June. We will create the best tournament to meet the expectations of our fans.”

The ‘BMW Ladies’ Championship’ was held at ‘LPGA International Busan’ located in Gijang, for the past three years and promoted win-win with local communities in Busan and Gyeongnam though was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.