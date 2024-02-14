Image: ITTF
BNK Busan Bank 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships Set to Begin Tomorrow

The BNK Busan Bank 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships, a prelude to the upcoming Paris Olympics in July, is set to kick off from February 16-25.

Korean table tennis will host the championships for the first time in 100 years, marking a significant milestone in the sport’s legacy.

Taking place at BEXCO, the event holds special significance as it coincides with the 100th anniversary of table tennis’ introduction in Korea.

With Busan being the hometown of table tennis legends like Hyun Jeong-hwa and Yoo Nam-gyu, the championships carry added sentimental value.

Over 2,000 athletes and officials from 40 countries will participate, competing in individual and team events.

Korea’s 10-member national team, including stars like Park Gyu-hyun and Shin Yu-bin, is poised to make a mark.

While the Chinese teams remain formidable contenders, with their rich history of success in the sport, Korean players are ready to rise to the challenge and potentially make history once again.

