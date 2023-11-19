BNK Sum Hold Their Home Opener Tonight

BNK Sum will hold their home opener tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium, marking the commencement of the 2023-2024 Women’s Professional Basketball regular season against the KB Stars.

The opening ceremony will see a celebratory performance by a marching band, followed by the introduction of both home and away team squads. The ceremony will also include the official opening declaration by the BNK Sum owner and remarks by the Executive Mayor.

After the game, a special event will unfold to commemorate the 5th anniversary of BNK Sum’s establishment, featuring a prize draw for fans.

Tickets for the opening match are available for purchase through the WKBL official website and app. Fans can enjoy a 30% discount for advance reservations until 2:30 PM on the game day.