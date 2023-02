The 11th branch of the board game playing facility “Boardrang’ opened at the Seo-gu Welfare Center for the Disabled.

An opening ceremony for the 11th facility was held yesterday afternoon with the Busan Information Industry Promotion Agency and begin operation in earnest.

The 11th board game facility with a total area of 78㎡ will have 78 kinds of board games and 150 pieces.

It is open for anyone on weekdays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.