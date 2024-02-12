‘Bok Kite Making and Flying’ Event at Bokcheon-dong Ancient Tombs

The Bokcheon-dong Ancient Tombs are opening their gates for a special ‘Bok Kite Making and Flying’ event on February 18th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event offers a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich heritage of Bokcheon-dong while engaging in a beloved traditional activity.

Under the guidance of skilled artisans, participants will have the chance to craft their own kites using traditional techniques and materials. From intricate designs to vibrant colors, each kite will be a testament to both creativity and tradition.

With the backdrop of the ancient tombs, participants can watch their creations soar high above the historic landscape.

Applications for this event were accepted on a first-come, first-served basis from February 13th to February 15th through the Bokcheon Museum website and participation is free.