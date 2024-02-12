Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

‘Bok Kite Making and Flying’ Event at Bokcheon-dong Ancient Tombs

By Haps Staff

The Bokcheon-dong Ancient Tombs are opening their gates for a special ‘Bok Kite Making and Flying’ event on February 18th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event offers a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich heritage of Bokcheon-dong while engaging in a beloved traditional activity.

Under the guidance of skilled artisans, participants will have the chance to craft their own kites using traditional techniques and materials. From intricate designs to vibrant colors, each kite will be a testament to both creativity and tradition.

With the backdrop of the ancient tombs, participants can watch their creations soar high above the historic landscape.

Applications for this event were accepted on a first-come, first-served basis from February 13th to February 15th through the Bokcheon Museum website and participation is free.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What’s On in Busan: February 12 – February 18

Busan Dream Theatre Unveils Exciting 2024 Musical Lineup

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Where to Enjoy Folk Games and Traditional Performances This Seollal

United Nations Peace Memorial Hall Unveils 10th Anniversary Plans

What’s On in Busan: February 5 – February 11

The Latest

Busan Station Highest in Korea Among Railway Station Crimes

Korea Destinations: Step Back in Time With These 3 Retro Travel Destinations in Gyeongnam

Hotels and Stores Gear Up for Valentine’s Day

Jinju City Selected For The ‘2024 Garden Practice and Nursery Space Creation Project’

Eat Like a Local: Hong Kong Style BBQ at Pookie’s

BTO Looks to Attract 2.13 Foreign Visitors to Busan This Year

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
70 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
8 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 