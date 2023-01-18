Bokcheon Museum to Hold New Year’s Celebration, Bokcheon-dong Ancient Tombs Treasure Hunt

Bokcheon Museum will hold its New Year’s Celebration, Bokcheon-dong Ancient Tombs Treasure Hunt, an event to certify visitors to the museum, for the first holiday of 2023, the Lunar New Year.

The New Year’s Celebration, Bokcheon-dong Ancient Tombs Treasure Hunt is an event where visitors can take a picture of a gilt-bronze crown excavated from Bokcheon-dong ancient tombs No. 11 exhibited in the permanent exhibition room of the Bokcheon-dong Museum, take a picture, and show it to the information desk staff to provide a ‘gilt-bronze crown making experience’.

The event will be held from January 21st to January 24th, the Lunar New Year holiday, and will end early when the stock of experience parishes is exhausted.

The gilt-bronze crown-making experience teaching aids provided at the time of participation in the event were configured to be made in the same way as the actual gilt-bronze crown production process so that the understanding of the gilt-bronze crown production process could be enhanced.

By viewing and making gilt-bronze crowns in the exhibition room, it is expected to increase interest in and understanding of the artifacts.