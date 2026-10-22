Bokyung Kim Solo Show @ SPACE DAT

A mobile, which first emerged in art history in 1932 as a moving abstract sculpture, gradually shifts its position over time, alternately revealing its front and back in an irregular rhythm. Each element, with its own weight, finds balance with the others by relying on gravity, while their subtle movements shift one another’s orientation and reconfigure the whole.

Starting from the formal principles of the mobile, Unbearably Dramatic History with Unbearably Banal Dailiness explores how thread and paper, slow and imperfect, conform to and resist the familiar balance and orientation.

While the artist has so far experimented with ways of experiencing the histories inscribed in cities, taking cues from colonial architecture as well as acanthus and other botanical ornamental motifs, this solo exhibition focuses on the distance between hands and materials, the gaps between the past and the present and the relationship between the remnants of history and individual everyday life. How might history, dramatic enough to overwhelm us, clash with, contradict and engage with our mundane everyday lives?

What scenes might we use to fill in the spaces, shaped by knitting together the two strands of history and everyday life? Here, in a world drawn and sculpted with soft, lightweight materials, lie eight pieces that the artist either leaned on deeply or observed briefly in her daily life. These pieces are a desire that drove unfinished journeys, a dialogue between fragmented memories and a slipped-away world and a lightness that could bear a heaviness.

The exhibition is held in two different venues, one in Incheon and the other in Busan, sharing a similar geographical feature: an old city centre next to a harbour. Artworks that are not fixed to the ground become mobile themselves, acquiring different contexts and scenes. Audiences are invited to observe how the two exhibition spaces in two different cities overlap in the irregular rhythm over the course of a month.

Event Information

Unbearably Dramatic History with Unbearably Banal Dailiness @ SPACE DAT

Dates: October 17–28, 2026

Hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Open daily)

Location: SPACE DAT, 3F, 3-1 Daecheong-ro 135beon-gil, Jung-gu, Busan