Changwon Special City hosted a lighting ceremony at Changwon Plaza to mark Buddha’s Birthday.

Attended by approximately 200 citizens, including local temple leaders, Mayor Hong Nam-pyo, and National Assembly member Choi Hyeong-doo, the ceremony commenced with the solemn rituals of the Three Returns and the recitation of the Heart Sutra in Korean.

The Bonchuk Pagoda will remain illuminated until May 31st.