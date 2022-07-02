Boogi Sculpture Moved to Busan Bus Terminal

To promote the 2030 Busan World Expo, the Busan city communication character ‘Boogi’ has been moved to the Busan Bus Terminal in Nopo-dong, the gateway to Busan, to welcome visitors.

The city of Busan announced that in accordance with the full opening of Haeundae Beach, the sculpture installed on the beach in January this year was moved to the Busan Bus Terminal.

The Boogi sculpture installed at Haeundae Beach is holding fish cakes and seed hotteok, a symbol of Busan, in both hands, and wearing shoes with camellia flowers. The favorable reception of the MZ generation continued and when it became known that Boogi was actually being demolished at Haeundae Beach, fans’ comments were lined up on the Boogi account of the city’s Instagram account.

Accordingly, the city plans moved the sculpture, which has been greatly loved by acting as a photo zone for tourists and citizens, to the Busan Bus Terminal, the gateway to Busan, and actively utilizes it to promote the Busan World Expo 2030.

As the sculpture is located at the entrance on the second floor of the terminal, it is expected to catch the attention of not only terminal users but also pedestrians and car users.

The sculpture expresses citizens’ aspirations for the World Expo bid through the phrases ‘Please support the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo together’ and ‘Attract in Busan’.