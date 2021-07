The Boryeong Mud Festival was named one of Asia’s “Top Three Major Festivals” by the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) Asia.

It joined Harbin, China’s Winter Festival, and Thailand’s Songkran Festival in receiving recognition for the award.

The three were selected from an online survey of 21 major festivals in Asia by experts.

Founded in 1998, the festival takes place at Daecheon Beach each year.