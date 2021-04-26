Boseong Green Tea Festival Canceled

One of the country’s biggest spring festivals, the Boseong Green Tea Festival has been canceled.

Taking place at the Korean Tea Cultural Park and Boseong Tea fields, the festival was expected to run from April 30 through May 4th.

Probably Korea’s most famous tea-growing region, the orderly hedges of tea shrubs create a picturesque backdrop for the annual green tea festival, which offers visitors a number of tea-related cultural activities and even green tea-themed foods, like green tea ice cream and pork belly.

Boseong Green Tea Festival is held every May in Boseong Tea Plantation listed on “31 Beautiful Sights on This Incredible Planet” by CNN.

It also won the “Festival Global Luxury Grand Prize” at the 2020 Korea Contents Awards as one of the top festivals in the country.