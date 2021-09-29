Image: Michael Fraiman
Arts & Culture

Bosu-dong Bookstore Alley Festival Canceled

BeFM News

The Busan Bosu-dong Bookstore Alley Festival, the only second-hand bookstore alley in the nation, has been canceled due to the re-spread of the pandemic virus.

Busan Jung-gu Office announced that it has decided to cancel the 2021 Bookstore Alley Culture Festival in Bosu-dong, which was scheduled to be held next month.

The Bookstore Alley Culture Festival has been held since 2003 to publicize the bookstore alley in Bosu-dong, Busan, the only cluster of used bookstores in the country.

However, after the Chuseok holiday, the COVID-19 pandemic has become worse across the country, and the ward office has decided that it is undesirable to hold the festival in a situation when the crisis is worsening.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
27 ° C
27 °
25.1 °
50 %
4.6kmh
40 %
Thu
27 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 