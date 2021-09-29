Bosu-dong Bookstore Alley Festival Canceled

The Busan Bosu-dong Bookstore Alley Festival, the only second-hand bookstore alley in the nation, has been canceled due to the re-spread of the pandemic virus.

Busan Jung-gu Office announced that it has decided to cancel the 2021 Bookstore Alley Culture Festival in Bosu-dong, which was scheduled to be held next month.

The Bookstore Alley Culture Festival has been held since 2003 to publicize the bookstore alley in Bosu-dong, Busan, the only cluster of used bookstores in the country.

However, after the Chuseok holiday, the COVID-19 pandemic has become worse across the country, and the ward office has decided that it is undesirable to hold the festival in a situation when the crisis is worsening.