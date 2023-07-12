Bottled Water Prices Rise to Highest Increase in 11 Years

In the past month, the price of bottled water has experienced the highest rate of increase in 11 years. This includes both major branded bottled water products and private-label bottled water sold in certain convenience stores.

According to the National Statistical Office’s National Statistics Portal (KOSIS), the national bottled water price index reached 112.09 last month, marking a 10.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

This rate of increase is the highest since June 2012, which recorded an 11.6% rise.

In Busan, the mineral water price index also rose by 10.4% to 110.80 compared to the previous year.

The price surge is primarily attributed to major bottled water brands raising their prices.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage increased the prices of its bottled water and beverage products, including Isis, by an average of 8.4% since December of the previous year.

Jeju Island Development Corporation also raised the factory price of Jeju Samdasoo, the market leader, by 9.8% in February.

Other companies, such as Haitai htb and Dongwon F&B, followed suit with price adjustments for their respective products.

Additionally, some convenience stores increased the prices of PB bottled water by 100-200 won since April, while imported bottled water also experienced price hikes.

The effects of these price increases may continue even after July, as it takes time for the existing stock to be depleted and for price adjustments to take full effect in the market.