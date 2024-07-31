BOUNCE 2024 Scheduled to Begin October 1

BOUNCE 2024, Busan’s leading startup festival, will be held at BEXCO for two days starting on October 1.

The city of Busan and the Busan Center for Creative Economy Innovation will be recruiting startups to participate in the ‘Meetup Zone,’ where they can have one-on-one consultations with large and mid-sized companies until August 21.

Selected startups will be matched with a company representative of their choice and have the opportunity for one-on-one consultations including investor relations (IR) presentations or service proposals, and mentoring.