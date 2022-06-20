Brand Image for Seven Bridges Project Completed

The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization has completed the brand image development of its seven ocean bridges and will promote tourism marketing for the Seven Bridges in connection with the city’s seven beaches.

Embodying the characteristics of the coastal bridges, the brand image has taken on the form of an artillery salute shooting over a bridge. The city will use the image to create various products, actively promoting the seven bridges.

It has also created a storytelling narration with the concept of finding luck in the seven bridges, narrated by the model and actress Jang Yoon-ju.