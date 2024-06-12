Image: Jinju City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Brazil’s Rio Jesus Statue Wears a Jinju Silk Hanbok

By Haps Staff

Jinju City has participated in a landmark event in Brazil, illuminating the iconic Rio Jesus Statue with images of traditional Korean hanbok through a ‘Projection Mapping’ event.

This coincides with the ‘Light of Korea – Jinju Silk Lantern’ exhibition in Brazil, running from June 9 to August 25, and is timed to celebrate the upcoming G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19.

This event is a collaborative effort by Jinju City, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korean Cultural Center in Brazil, and the Korean Embassy in Brazil.

This marks the first time the Jesus statue has been adorned in traditional attire from another country.

The statue is illuminated with a blue Cheollik hanbok, symbolizing the five traditional colors of Korea and reflecting the Brazilian flag’s colors.

This hanbok, produced and supported by Jinju City, was previously showcased in the Railway Culture Park Vehicle Maintenance Depot and worn by actor Namgoong Min in the drama Lovers. The hanbok is the artistic creation of Jinhee Lee, a professor at the Korea National University of Arts and a public relations ambassador for Jinju Silk.

The ‘Light of Korea – Pearl Silk Lantern’ exhibition, inaugurated at the Niteroi Museum of Contemporary Art on June 8, features 1,200 Jinju silk lanterns forming a tunnel, a three-dimensional moon sculpture, a sculpture of Jinju’s tourism mascot ‘Hamo’, and a Hanbok display.

This exhibition, which runs until August 25, showcases the cultural richness of Jinju, aiming to deepen cultural ties between Korea and Brazil.

 

blank
Haps Staff
