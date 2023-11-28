Busan Fails in its Bid to Host the 2030 World Expo

Busan’s dreams of hosting the 2030 World Expo ended in disappointment as Riyadh was selected after the first vote.

Busan presented first, with speeches from Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, former spokesperson for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics bidding committee Theresa Rah, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon.

They were followed by Rome and then Riyadh.

Riyadh received 119 votes, more than the 2/3’s needed, while Busan finished second with 29, and Rome 17.

Riyadh will host World Expo 2030 between Oct. 1, 2030, and March 31, 2031.