Breaking News: Busan’s Mayor Oh Keo-don Resigns Over Sexual Misconduct

Oh Keo-don has stepped down from his position as Mayor of Busan after admitting allegations of sexual misconduct against a civil servant.

Yonhap News reported the surprise announcement after the mayor held a resignation press conference earlier this morning.

“In a recent meeting with a female civil servant which lasted five minutes, there was inappropriate physical contact. I bow my head to apologize,” he said at the briefing.

Mayor Oh has been the city’s mayor since 2018.

It’s the second case in which the head of a regional government resigned because of misconduct in recent times, following the former South Chungcheong governor and presidential hopeful Ahn Hee-jeong who was accused by a female aide of misconduct nine times in 2017 and 2018.

He was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, making him the highest-profile figure to be punished for sexual misconduct during the #metoo movement.