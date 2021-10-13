NewsBusan News

Breakthrough Cases Rising in Busan

BeFM News

Authorities found that more than one in five confirmed cases in the last week were breakthrough cases.

Breakthrough cases refer to virus infections against those who have been fully vaccinated.

Out of 258 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Busan (an average of 36.9 cases per day) last week (6th to 12th), 54 cases, or 20.9%, were classified as breakthrough cases.

This makes one in five confirmed cases as breakthrough infection.

So far, there have been a total of 593 breakthrough infections in Busan.

As of the 12th, 77.5% (2.62,366 people) of Busan’s population have received their first jabs and 61.6% (2,067,214 people) have been given the full-dose regimen.

City officials have urged caution, saying that even people with complete vaccination are vulnerable to infections if quarantine rules are not carefully followed such as properly wearing a mask and maintaining distance.

 

