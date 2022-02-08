Breitling Opens First Kitchen, Cafe and Terrace in Seoul

Image: Breitling
Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling has opened its largest flagship store with a first-floor cafe and second-floor restaurant.

Located in the trendy Hannam district, the first-floor cafe offers a variety of specialty coffees and pastries.

The restaurant, named “Breitling Kitchen”, is headed up by chef Kim Hyeong-kyu, and offers a dining experience set in different themes, including a private dining area.

The terrace serves coffees and desserts with an outdoor seating area and private event space.

The interior offers a modern-retro feel in chic industrial lofts that pair vintage decor with streamlined contemporary design.

A retail space for watches is also available.

