Bridge Over the River Kwai Skywalk to Temporarily Close from the 10th to December 3

Changwon’s representative tourist facility, the Bridge Skywalk over the River Kwai, will be temporarily closed from the 10th to the 3rd of December.

It will be closed during the construction period to create a media façade and LED landscape lighting on the bridge over the River Kwai, located in Gusan-myeon, Masanhappo-gu.

This project was selected as the regional transfer project for the balanced development of tourism resources development this year and is being promoted with a total project cost of 1 billion won.

The city plans to install LED structures and sound equipment for media façade production on the bridge over the River Kwai from the 10th to December 3rd and to welcome visitors again from December 4th.

The media façade landscape lighting can be seen at the earliest at the end of the year or early next year at the latest.

Jeong Jin-seong, head of the Changwon Special City Tourism Division, said, “If the bridge over the River Kwai is illuminated with lights of the Milky Way at night, and the media façade with colorful and dynamic content is added, you will be able to enjoy a piece of art using the bridge as a screen.”

The Bridge Skywalk on the River Kwai, a bridge connecting Gubok-ri, Gusan-myeon, Masanhappo-gu, and Jedo Island, is a place where you can enjoy a romantic atmosphere at night with the thrill of walking on the sea with tempered glass on a part of the floor.

It was also selected as one of Korea’s ‘100 Night Tours’ by the Korea Tourism Organization in 2020.