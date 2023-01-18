Bridge Over the River Kwai to Test Media Facade Lighting During LNY

Changwon Special City will test-light the media façade lighting recently created on the Bridge over the River Kwai in Jeodo for four days from the 21st to the 24th for visitors and tourists visiting Changwon during the Lunar New Year holidays.

The media facade is a technique that expresses images by shining LED lights on the outer wall of the structure.

Last year, Changwon City was selected as a local transfer project for balanced development special accounting, and the installation was completed at the beginning of this month with a project cost of 900 million won.

From the 21st to the 24th during the Lunar New Year holiday, from 6, 7, 8, and 9 o’clock every night, media facade videos of six themes and landscape lighting of four themes are displayed alternately for 40 minutes each.

Works that symbolize the value and future of Changwon, such as ‘Dynamic Changwon’ and ‘City of One with Nature’, as well as various contents such as the sea, sunset, flowers, birds, and butterflies, are expressed with colorful lighting and delicate sound to create a dreamy yet magnificent atmosphere.

The Milky Way lights embroidering the skywalk against the background of the calm waves of the archipelago, as well as the media façade show harmonizing with the dazzling night view of the land-connecting bridge, are expected to provide tourists visiting Jeodo with a different level of emotion and memories.

The city plans to officially turn on the lights every night starting in February by supplementing the points of improvement derived from the trial lighting of the media façade during the Lunar New Year holidays.