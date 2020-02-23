Image: Otsu, the Karuta Mecca Promotion Office
Travel

Bringing Ogura Hyakunin-isshu Kyogi Karuta from Otsu, the Holy Land of Karuta, to the World

Haps Staff

Otsu City in Japan considers karuta to be an important attraction for increasing tourism, and held a ‘Kyogi Karuta Trial Lesson’ for international students on Sunday, February 16th at Omi-jingū Shrine’s Omi Kangakukan.

Otsu has hosted the “Competitive Karuta World Tournament” twice for the past two years and believes that an increase in international karuta players will lead to an increase in international tourism in the area. They hope that the international students that joined the “Competitive Karuta World Tournament” will be able to spread interest in karuta within their countries once they return home.

The same karuta trial lesson is scheduled to be held on Monday (national holiday) February 24th at Omi-jingū Shrine’s Omi Kangakukan.

Kyogi Karuta is known as a competitive sport that takes place on tatami mats, where cards are fought for and taken within 1/100th of a second, requiring memorization and concentration skills as well as good reaction speed and stamina.

In recent years, due to the influence of manga and the Japanese film Chihayafuru, there has been a considerably large increase in the number of players from foreign countries that have helped Kyogi Karuta grow in popularity. As a result, international students from Brazil, China, France, Indonesia, the Philippines, Russia, Sweden, Taiwan and other countries have applied to participate.

Otsu, the Karuta Mecca

Blessed with magnificent nature and history, such as Japan’s largest lake “Lake Biwa” and the world cultural heritage “Hieizan Enryakuji Temple”, Otsu is also home to Omi-jingū Shrine where the author of the first poem in the Ogura Hyakunin Isshu – Emperor Tenji – is enshrined. Therefore, Otsu is known as the Karuta Mecca. The championship matches for Kyogi Karuta are famously depicted in the manga and animated film Chihayafuru, and the National High School Ogura Hyakunin Isshu Tournaments, which are held here each year.

The “Otsu Hikarukun Cup” has been held in Otsu, the Karuta Mecca since 2018 in order to spread interest in Karuta all over the world and encourage interaction with people who love karuta.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

10 Islands to Visit in Korea During the Winter

Haps Staff -
Winter may not seem the best time to visit islands in Korea, but if you're not able to escape to a warmer climate this season, there are plenty of options around the country for a weekend getaway.
Read more
Travel

New Online Tourism Service to Begin in Busan Next Month

BeFM News -
A new online service will provide Busan Tourism Information. 
Read more
Travel

All Domestic Airline Flights From Busan to China to be Suspended from February 26

BeFM News -
As a result of the spread of the new coronavirus infection, all domestic airlines at Gimhae International Airport will suspend their flights to and from China.
Read more
Travel

Air Busan to Temporarily Cut Flights to Some Southeast Asian Destinations

BeFM News -
Low-cost airline, Air Busan, will cut Southeast Asian routes following their cancellation of China's flights due to the spread of Covid-19.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Full Festival Schedule for Busan in 2020

Busan City News -
The City of Busan has announced its festival schedule for 2020.
Read more
Travel

South Korea Imposes Temporary Entry Ban On International Cruise Ship Travel

BeFM News -
South Korea will impose a temporary entry ban on international cruise ships as the country is beefing up quarantine efforts.
Read more

The Latest

Cultural Facilities to Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19 Fears

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Some of the city's most popular cultural attractions will be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: February 24 – March 1

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

HQ Gwangan’s Open Mic Returns this Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan’s popular monthly open mic night is back for a night of great tunes and fun.
Read more
video

Stars and Rabbit Live in Busan Rainbow Aisle Asia Tour 2020

Events Haps Staff -
Indonesian folk duo Stars and Rabbit are making their way to Busan for a performance on February 26th at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more

Jesse Davis Quartet Jazz and Wine Concert Canceled

Music Haps Staff -
The 141st Haeundae Cultural Concert with the Jesse Davis Quartet, scheduled for Friday, February 28, has been canceled due to the effects of COVID-19.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: 16 Cases in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates from BeFM News about the COVID 19 situation in Busan.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
2 °
0 °
50 %
0.5kmh
1 %
Sun
8 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
8 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Gwangan’s Open Mic Returns this Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan’s popular monthly open mic night is back for a night of great tunes and fun.
Read more

Busan Bites: Yeongseon Bulgogi

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Yeongseon Bulgogi has been satisfying hungry patrons for almost a half century.
Read more

Enjoy a Vegan Buffet this Saturday at Bollywood

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will hold its first "Vegan Buffet" this Saturday.
Read more

BTO Holding Snow Crab Campaign Through March 31

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Busan is a culinary haven for those who love delicious seafood, particularly when it comes to mackerel, eel, shellfish, and octopus.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea