Verdi’s Aida at La Scala Screening This Saturday

Verdi’s Aida at La Scala will be screened at the Busan Cultural this Saturday afternoon as part of the BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021.
The opera is the third of four events to be screened this year.
The final opera screened will be the Berlin State Opera on December 4.
Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Event Information
BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021
Verdi’s Aida at La Scala
Date & Time: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 3:00 p.m.
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
Tickets: 20,000 won for all