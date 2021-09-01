Image: Busan Cultural Center
Verdi’s Aida at La Scala Screening This Saturday

Haps Staff

Verdi’s Aida at La Scala will be screened at the Busan Cultural this Saturday afternoon as part of the BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021.

The opera is the third of four events to be screened this year.

The final opera screened will be the Berlin State Opera on December 4.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021

Verdi’s Aida at La Scala

Date & Time: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: 20,000 won for all

Website

 

Haps Staff
