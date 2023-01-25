Image: Busan Ilbo
BTC Completes Installing CCTV Surveillance System on All Subway Cars

The Busan Transportation Corporation has completed installing surveillance cameras on all of the 458 subway cars currently in operation on Busan Metro.

Each subway car has 3 or 4 CCTV cameras installed to eliminate blindspots and the cameras have high-definition lenses with more than 2 million pixels to clearly identify those on the subway.

The footage can be screened from the conductor’s room to check on emergency situations in real-time.

The recorded footage will only be used for criminal investigations in accordance with related laws.

 

