BTC Sets Up New System for Lost Personal Belongings on the Busan Metro

Passengers who have lost their personal belongings at Busan Metro station or on the rail can check the ‘Lost and Found’ portal site ‘Lost 112’ at the official website of Busan Police.

Busan Transportation Corporation announced lost items found from the Busan Metro Lines 1-4 starting next month will be posted on the integrated portal system for lost and found set up by the National Police Agency.

Lost 112 is currently linked to over 180 organizations and agencies nationwide, including post offices, railways, hospitals, and Seoul Transportation Corporation, however, it is only in Korean.

Up until now, lost items found at Busan Metro stations were posted on the website of Busan Transportation Corporation.

Passengers who have lost their items can contact the station or the Lost and Found Center after checking for lost items on the portal site ‘Lost 112’.

The Lost and Found Center, located in Seomyeon Station, is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new system will begin July 1st.