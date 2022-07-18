BTC to Install CCTV on All Busan Metro Trains By The End of the Year

To prevent crime and secure the safety of passengers on subways, the Busan Transportation Corporation will install CCTV cameras on every train of the Busan Metro within this year.

Currently, security cameras are only installed on all train cars of line 4 and 33 percent of the cars on line 1. Lines 2 and 3 do not have any.

By installing each car with 3-4 cameras with at least 2 million pixels, the transportation corporation expects to secure high-definition video footage, which will have a big impact on crime prevention by removing blind spots in video footage.