BTC To Step Up Security on the Busan Metro

Security workers at metro lines 1 to 3 will work extended hours until 10 pm starting in the second half of the year.

The Busan Transportation Corporation said its security workers will be on duty in the evenings in the second half of the year following increased public complaints of passengers not wearing masks, illegal selling of merchants on subway cars, and increased prevalence of beggars at the metro stations.

The BTC said it will extend the duty hours of security officers at metro lines 1 to 3 until 10 pm on both weekends and weekdays.

Metro security workers are currently on duty from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays, and from 8 am to 3 pm on weekends and holidays.