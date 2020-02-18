Dine & Drink

BTO Holding Snow Crab Campaign Through March 31

Dynamic Busan Staff

Busan is a culinary haven for those who love delicious seafood, particularly when it comes to mackerel, eel, shellfish, and octopus.

But there is one seafood that reigns supreme in the winter and spring months: snow crab.

A food low in fat and high in nutrition, Gijang snow crab hits all the right notes. Rich in protein, essential amino acids, and minerals, snow crab can help to boost your immunity and also provides children with what they need to grow. Snow crab is in season from November until May, and there’s no better place to go for it than Gijang-gun (county), in the eastern part of the city.

Busan is known for its varied cuisine, with seafood being one of its staples. As a result, the Busan Tourism Organization is holding a campaign aimed at foreign tourists to promote Gijang snow crab through March 31. The organization has created a menu consisting of one kilogram of snow crab, fried rice, doenjang jjigae (soybean paste stew) and small side dishes. In total, the promotion charges 50,000 won per person, which is down from what would normally be 60,000 won for a kilo of crab without any rice, stew or sides.

The menu has been set for nine different restaurants in Gijang. Eight establishments can be found at Gijang Market. The final one is located around the Hilton Busan. Also available at each restaurant is unlimited alcoholic beverage service from 5 to 9 p.m., for 20,000 won.

During the promotional period, the Busan Tourism Organization is operating free shuttle buses twice a day to make it easier for diners to go to Gijang. The bus departs from Busan Station at 11 a.m., stops by the SeaLife Aquarium in Haeundae at around 11:40 a.m., and then leaves the market at 3 p.m.

The next bus leaves Busan Station at 4:30 p.m. and follows the same route with a Haeundae departure at 5:10 p.m. The bus leaves the market at 8:30 p.m. to return to Busan Station. About three hours are available to you to enjoy the crab and everything that comes with it.

You can choose the snow crab you want to eat once you arrive at your restaurant of choice. It is recommended you select one that has a full body and legs that are actively moving.

Participating restaurants: 

The East in Busan (Gijanghaeanro 266, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun)

Sijang Daege (시장대게)

Gukmi Daege (국미대게)

Gijang Daege (기장대게)

Singsing Daege (싱싱대게)

Chonggak Daege (총각대게)

Haesong Daege (해송대게)

Donghae Daege (동해대게)

Daege House (대게하우스2호점) (16 Eupnaero 104beon-gil, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun)

The buses leave from Gijang at designated times. Those who don’t want to wait for the bus can visit nearby sites like Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, Songjeong Beach, and Ilgwang Beach. From there, you can decide to return to Gijang for the bus or find your own way home.

Gijang Market to Haedong Yonggungsa Temple: Bus 181. Get on at Gijang Elementary School and get off at the National Institute of Fisheries Science.

Gijang Market to Songjeong Beach: Bus 181. Get on at Gijang Elementary School and get off at Songjeong Beach.

Gijang Market to Ilgwang Beach: Gijang village bus 8. Get on at Gijang Market and get off at Ilgwang Beach.

Dynamic Busan Staffhttp://dynamic.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Hotel Nongshim’s “The Bakery” Holding Strawberry Festival Promotion

Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is holding a "Strawberry Festival" promotion at its flagship bakery.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Lotteria Launches its First Veggie Burger

Haps Staff -
Lotteria has launched the first South Korean fast-food inspired veggie burger with its latest offering the "Miracle Burger".
Read more
Busan Bites

Busan Bites: Sinpyeongga Sagyejeol Naengmyeon

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Garnished with meat slices, shredded cucumber and boiled eggs surrounded by thin ice, this "Pyeongyang-style" naengmyeon is a complete meal.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Strawberry Dessert Buffet With a Panoramic Ocean View

Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Hilton hotel, McQueen's Lounge features panoramic sea views and features a strawberry dessert buffet "Crazy in Pink".
Read more
Dine & Drink

Help Celebrate Gorilla Brewing’s 4th Anniversary this Saturday Night

Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is celebrating its 4th anniversary in style this Saturday night with a huge party planned.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style – Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo

Yoona Kang -
As the local dining scene continues to expand its options, casual dining has become a hot trend among locals looking for quality meals at affordable prices.
Read more

The Latest

586 University Chinese Students Under Self-Isolation in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
586 Chinese students of universities in Busan have been under self-isolation after visiting their home country since the COVID-19 outbreak. 
Read more

Yangsan’s Wondong Plum Festival to Cancel All Programs this Year

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
One of Yangsan's biggest spring festivals will be massively cut-back this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

부산 웰 페스트 Vol.3 3월 21일

문화 Haps Staff -
'부산 웰 페스트'는 하루동안 여러분의 마음과 몸 그리고 영혼까지 완벽하게 건강하게 만들어주는 오직 '하루' 만 열리는 이벤트입니다.
Read more

All Domestic Airline Flights From Busan to China to be Suspended from February 26

Travel BeFM News -
As a result of the spread of the new coronavirus infection, all domestic airlines at Gimhae International Airport will suspend their flights to and from China.
Read more

International School of Busan Hosting Spring Open House February 20

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
You are invited to the Spring Open House at International School of Busan, on February 20, 2020, from 9 a.m to 11 a.m.
Read more

Darts Night @ LA Bar & Grill

Events Haps Staff -
For those looking to play darts, every Thursday Night is Darts Night at LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-3.1 ° C
-1 °
-5 °
73 %
1kmh
1 %
Tue
4 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °

Dine & Drink

BTO Holding Snow Crab Campaign Through March 31

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Busan is a culinary haven for those who love delicious seafood, particularly when it comes to mackerel, eel, shellfish, and octopus.
Read more

Hotel Nongshim’s “The Bakery” Holding Strawberry Festival Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is holding a "Strawberry Festival" promotion at its flagship bakery.
Read more

Lotteria Launches its First Veggie Burger

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotteria has launched the first South Korean fast-food inspired veggie burger with its latest offering the "Miracle Burger".
Read more

Busan Bites: Sinpyeongga Sagyejeol Naengmyeon

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Garnished with meat slices, shredded cucumber and boiled eggs surrounded by thin ice, this "Pyeongyang-style" naengmyeon is a complete meal.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea