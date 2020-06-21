BTO Introduces Discounted Activities to Do in Busan This Summer

Busan Metropolitan City and Busan Tourism Organization in cooperation with the Korea Tourism Organization will conduct a Busan Travel Campaign with a slogan of “Special Activities Enjoyed in Busan” for six weeks from June 18 to July 29.

This campaign is designed to support the tourism industry in Busan, which was been devasted by COVID-19.

During the campaign period, through the domestic travel and activity platform ‘힘내라 부산’ (Himnae Busan), 20 products of Busan Tourism Planning Exhibition will be offered at a discounted price of 5,000 won for the first 1,000 people.

Purchased products can be used for up to three months from the time of purchase.

Activities include Surfholic’s ‘Surfing Experience’, Yacht Talae’s ‘Yacht Experience’, Nomad’s ‘Songdo Beach Winners Bicycle & Jet Boat Package’, Busan Tourism Center & Digital Drawing, Sea Friends’ Ocean Ecological Experience Scuba Diving, and Good World’s’ Make My Own Mug Cup (Topper) Experience’ among others.

For the promotion of this campaign, the experience fee (equivalent to 50,000 won) is paid to about 20 students participating in the ‘Busan College Students Tourism Entrepreneurship Academy’, which is being held at the center, so that you can write a review of product experiences in Busan Tourism Planning on your personal SNS channel.

Kim Gi-heun, head of the Busan Tourism Organization Support Center, said, “This exhibition was prepared to improve the online sales of difficult Busan tourism companies, and above all, we will work with companies to ensure a safe experience.”

Details can be found at the Busan Tourism Organization Support Center, Nuri House, Korea’s Nook and Nuri House, Flip, and the Jam Live App.

Image by David Mark from Pixabay