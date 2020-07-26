BTO Looking for English Content YouTube Creators

The Busan Tourism Organization said that it is looking for ‘YouTube Creators’ to participate in the production of English video content related to Busan city by the 10th of next month.

Interested citizens and residents who can create media content in English can apply online at the BTO’s official website which is in Korean.

The organization will choose a total of 18 teams consisting of 1 to 3 people through document screening and interviews.

Selected applicants will work to produce English YouTube content about Busan for four months starting from the end of August.

Selected teams and/or individuals will also get training on video shooting and editing, while also getting production support of 2 million won.