Image: Busan One Asia Festival
Busan News

BTO Looks to Attract 2.13 Foreign Visitors to Busan This Year

By Haps Staff

The Busan Tourism Organization has reported a remarkable turnaround, achieving profitability for the first time in five years, buoyed by a surge in tourist numbers.

Last year saw a significant increase in foreign visitors to Busan, totaling 1.82 million, a 277.4% rise compared to the previous year and surpassing the national average increase.

With this momentum, the organization aims to attract 2.13 million foreign tourists and 24 million domestic tourists this year, leveraging K-pop content to enhance its appeal.

Plans include moving the Busan One Asia Festival to June, anticipating higher tourist demand.

Plans also entail increasing the attractiveness of Busan through events like the Busan Fireworks Festival and including the mobilization of charter flights.

Additionally, enhancements to tourist services, such as the ‘Visit Busan Pass’ and themed city tour buses.

The organization also plans to expand information services for foreigners and revitalize cruise tourism, particularly targeting Chinese tourists.

Amid preparations for the 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships this week, various promotions and events are planned to for domestic and international tourists.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

