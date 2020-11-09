Image: YouTube screenshot/Busan Tourism Organization
BTO Releases Newest Busan Promotional Video Featuring Longboard Legend Ko Hyo-joo

Longboard Goddess Ko Hyo-joo introduces the charm of Busan tourism to the world

The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization has released a new promotional tourism video that promotes the charm of Busan with longboard legend Ko Hyo-joo.

Ko shot to popularity after releasing YouTube videos of herself riding a longboard while dancing in Los Angeles in 2016.

Currently, she has over 300,000 subscribers and is a global influencer with more than half of her followers living overseas.

The 2-minute and 35-second promotional video follows Ko riding around in Busan at popular tourist sites such as the Busan Cinema Center and Marine City Movie Street, and popular Instagram photo sites such as Hocheon Village and White Yeoul Culture Village.

The video was released on November 6th on ‘Visit Busan’, the BTO’s YouTube channel, and at the same time as the full release, a teaser video was released on Ko’s personal YouTube channel.

“I am pleased to introduce the charm of Busan, an international tourism city, to the world with global influencer Hyo-joo Ko,” said Seong-wan Byun, acting mayor of Busan. “By constantly showing content of interest that can create potential overseas tourism demand, we plan to raise awareness of Busan.”

The city of Busan will name Ko as the first public relations ambassador of Busan on December 5th.

