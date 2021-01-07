BTO Releases Travel Keywords for Busan in 2021

View of Marine City from Minlak-dong -- Image: Jeff Harrison
According to survey and data analysis results, travel keywords for the year 2021 came out to be “Smart, Activity, Fun, Exploring, Food, and U” to create an acronym keyword “SAFE For U”.

The survey conducted by the Busan Tourism Organization (BTO) through mediums including social media, keywords including ‘Smart’ for online travel, ‘Activity’ for active travelling experience, ‘Fun’ for enjoying beach activities at 7 public beaches in Busan, ‘Exploring’ for finding the right place of a travel destination catered to each individual, ‘Food’ for exploring tasty eateries, and ‘U’ for hoping to get consumer-oriented travel services’ have been picked.

Busan Tourism said that this trend was derived from about 420,000 big data through mediums including blog, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram from January to October of this year, mobile communication and vehicle navigation destination analysis, and surveys during the peak summer season.

