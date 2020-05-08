BTO Resumes Operation of More Tourism Facilities Around Busan

The Busan Tourism Organization announced yesterday that it will resume operation of tourism facilities it had stopped operating temporarily due to social distancing.

The operation of the Hwangnyeongsan prospect shelter, the BEXCO Hanbok Experience Center, the Nakdong River Eco-Exploration, and the Arpina Sports Center reopened doors to the public on the 6th and will resume operation of the Taenudae Danubi Train starting yesterday.

The Yonghoman Cruise Ship Terminal also decided to resume operations within this month and has begun checking relevant facilities.

On the 12th, the Busan City Tour Bus will start operating the Green Line that integrates the Taejongdae loop line and the Red Line that takes tourists through Haeundae.

The blue line for Gijang-gun, the night scenery tour, and the Buk-Busan history theme route are scheduled to resume service after June.