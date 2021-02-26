BTO Selects BN Group as New Busan Tower Operator, Likely to Re-open in June

The Busan Tourism Organization has selected local business BN Group as the new operator of Busan Tower.

BN Group will take over the operations in Yongdusan Park, which includes the tower and Palgakjeong.

Busan Tower, one of the city’s landmark tourism destinations, was closed to tourists due to accumulating deficits.

CJ Foodville, which operated the Busan Tower on a consignment, returned the operation rights due to losses on December 31st of last year.

The number of visitors to the Busan Tower recorded 230,000 in 2017. It increased to 400,000 in 2018 and 415,000 in 2019. But due to the pandemic, the number reached only 93,000 last year.

Built in 1973, the 120-meter tower offers panoramic views of the city. It was remodeled in 2014, and CJ Foodville took over the operations in 2017.

BN Group will likely re-open the tower in June after making repairs to the facilities.