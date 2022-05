The Busan Tourism Organization will promote the Coffee City Busan project in earnest.

It surveyed 2,000 people including cafe visitors in the Busan area in February and found that 21.1% of the respondents said that the phrase, “coffee city of Busan” reminds them of seaside scenery.

The city plans to use the ocean and tourism resources of Busan to strengthen its identity as a coffee city, increasing its recognition across the country.