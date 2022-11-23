Image: Busan Tourism Organization
BTO to Relocate Its Office to Busanjin-gu

BeFM News

The Busan Tourism Organization announced that it would relocate its office building from Centum City in Haeundae-gu, to Nuriaen Building in Busanjin-gu on December 1st.

It has been seeking to relocate its building to revitalize tourism in the West Busan area and the original city center — regions that are relatively lacking in tourism infrastructure compared to East Busan.

Prior to leaving the Centum City area, the tourism organization held a plogging campaign for labor-management unity yesterday with about 40 executives and staff members participating.

