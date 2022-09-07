TravelLocal Destinations

BTO to Run Chuseok Program at Taejeongdae

BeFM News

The Busan Tourism Organization will hold various events to help tourists and residents enjoy Taejongdae Recreation Area safely for the Chuseok holiday.

From the 9th to the 12th, during the Chuseok holiday, it will provide free boarding benefits for tourists wearing hanbok and families with four people.

There will be an instant mobile photo printing service and a folk play center where you can leave memories with your family.

There will also be an event where you can enjoy augmented reality (AR) tourism and win gifts at Taejongdae.

On the 10th, Chuseok, the parking lot attached to Taejongdae Amusement Park will be opened for free for the convenience of parking difficulties and tourists and returnees.

 

