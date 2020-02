K-pop giants BTS have canceled their upcoming Seoul concerts in April over cornonavirus concerns.

The groups’ management team Big Hit Entertainment broke the news yesterday on Weverse.

“We regret to announce that BTS’ “Map of the Soul Tour – Seoul Concert originally scheduled for April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Olympic Stadium has been canceled” they said in a statement.

Ticket refunds will be available according to Big Hit Entertainment.