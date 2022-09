The October 15th BTS concert set for Asiad Main Stadium will also be live streamed at Haeundae Beach according to the city.

It will also be live streamed at Busan North Port.

The city will increase transportation measures on the day, as well as add more than 350 surveillance cameras for security.

About 60,000 people are expected to be at the concert with around 10 million people expected to watch the live stream worldwide.