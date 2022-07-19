BTS Officially Appointed Ambassadors of the 2030 Busan World Expo Bid

BTS is making a full-fledged effort to help host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The city of Busan announced on the 19th that it had officially appointed BTS as ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

This appointment ceremony was held today at the 19th floor conference hall of Hybe Co., Ltd., co-hosted by the 2030 Busan World Expo Bidding Committee and Busan City.

Today’s event was attended by BTS, who were appointed as public relations ambassadors, Prime Minister Han Deok-soo, co-chair of the 2030 Busan World Expo, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Choi Tae-won, Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon, and Hybe CEO Park Ji-won.

Prior to the appointment ceremony, Busan City and Hive formed a consensus on the national importance and meaning of hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo. Based on this, on June 24, an MOU was signed for cooperation in attracting.

With the appointment of the PR ambassadors, BTS is planning to hold a large-scale global concert to pray for the attraction in Busan in October. It plans to attract widespread support from people around the world.

In addition, it plans to contribute greatly to gaining support from the BIE member countries by participating in the BIE general meeting competition PT, on-site inspection, and negotiation activities for BIE member countries, which will be held three times in the future.

BTS has grown into a global icon beyond Korea and is exerting global influence through recent speeches at the United Nations, and in particular, thinking together about the problems of future generations, they are coloring the world with good influence beyond the realm of music.

Park Heong-jun, Mayor of Busan, said, “BTS, which has made a great contribution to the development of human culture, is a global leader that best meets the purpose of the World Expo, which proposes universal values ​​that respond to the new era and presents a prospect for the future. We have been working together with BTS as partners at the World Expo for the leap of mankind and world prosperity.”

In addition, he said, “After the world-famous actor Jung-jae Lee, joining BTS as a public relations ambassador this time is expected to greatly increase interest in and support for the 2030 Busan World Expo, both at home and abroad. As it was adopted as a national task and the bid was made with national luck, we will surely succeed in the bid and repay the support of the people.”