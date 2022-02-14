Image: City of Busan
BTS' RM Visits The Busan Museum of Art

RM, the leader of BTS, recently visited Busan to check out three of the city’s art galleries.

Known as an art lover, RM visited the Busan Museum of Art, Gukje Gallery in Suyeong-gu, and Johyun Gallery in Haeundae.

He visited the galleries last Sunday the 6th.

RM visited the Lee Ufan Space at the Busan Museum of Art, checked out the Christian Boltanski: 4.4 exhibitions, and left a comment in the guest book.

The Christian Boltanski: 4.4 exhibition, in which RM left a certification shot, is the largest retrospective exhibition in Korea of ​​’Christian Boltanski’, a master of French contemporary art, who passed away in July last year, and the artist’s first posthumous exhibition.

It can be viewed on the 3rd floor of the Busan Museum of Art and the 1st floor of the Lee Ufan space until March 27, this year.

RM is currently on hiatus from group activities until next month.

