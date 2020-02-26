Image: Wikicommons/TenAsia
EntertainmentKPop

BTS Takes Over Twitter With 17 Million Tweets in 48 Hours

Haps Staff

Global superstars BTS (@BTS_twt) released their highly-anticipated album, “MAP OF THE SOUL : 7” on 21 February, 6 pm (KST), and ARMY all over the world naturally took to Twitter to rave all about it.

From 21 February 6 am to 23 February 6 am (KST), 17 Million BTS-related Tweets were generated within 48 hours.

Tweet volumes peaked within the first hour when the album was released, generating 1.2 Million Tweets from 6pm to 7pm (KST) on 21 February. The Top Tweet from BTS (@BTS_twt) official account was ‘D-Day’, announcing the day of their comeback with a series of photos including a selfie from RM and various artworks.

Sia (@sia) and Justin Bieber’s (@justinbieber) Tweets related to BTS’ new album has also gained a lot of attention.

With the BTS ARMY going wild on Twitter, the top hashtags excluding #BTS and #방탄소년단 was the album title #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7, Next on the list is #BTSComeback2020 and lead single, #ON.

Top hashtags (Excluding #BTS, #방탄소년단 (BTS))

  1. #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7
  2. #BTSComeback2020
  3. #ON
  4. #Connect_BTS
  5. #WeOnWithBTS

Fans all over the world turned to Twitter to join the #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 conversations and #BTS updates.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

KPop

Dates Announced for 2020 K-CON

Haps Staff -
Hallyu festival K-CON has announced its worldwide dates for 2020.
Read more
KPop

#KpopTwitter Rises to the Top with 6.1 Billion Tweets Globally in 2019

Haps Staff -
2019 was a huge year for #KpopTwitter, as Kpop remains an undisputable force that continues to make waves across the world.
Read more
KPop

Vibe to Perform at KBS Hall This Saturday

Haps Staff -
South Korean R&B duo Vibe are performing at KBS Busan Hall this Saturday evening at 6 p.m.
Read more
KPop

102 Million Tweets About 2019 MAMA Ranks #1 on Real-time Trends Across 46 Countries

Haps Staff -
Twitter and Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), the biggest K-pop award show in the world, joined hands again to engage K-Pop fans worldwide on Twitter for the #2019MAMA event.
Read more
KPop

Watch Exclusive Content and Highlights from 2019 MAMA Across the World with Twitter

Haps Staff -
Twitter and Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), one of the biggest music awards shows in Asia, has joined hands to engage K-pop fans worldwide on Twitter.
Read more
KPop

10 Holiday Korean Music Concerts in Busan to Check Out this Month

Haps Staff -
As 2019 comes to an end, year-end Korean music concerts are happening all around the country, including here in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

COVID-19 Latest: Busan’s Coronavirus Victims Up to 57, Gyeongnam Cases Up to 38

Busan News BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates from BeFM News and local news sites on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the local area including Ulsan and the Gyeongam area.
Read more

BTS Takes Over Twitter With 17 Million Tweets in 48 Hours

KPop Haps Staff -
Global superstars BTS (@BTS_twt) released their highly-anticipated album, "MAP OF THE SOUL : 7" on 21 February, 6 pm (KST), and ARMY all over the world naturally took to Twitter to rave all about it.
Read more

Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is a list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Read more

US, France and Taiwan Advise Non-Essential Travel to Korea

Travel BeFM News -
The United States, France and Taiwan have advised their nationals against all non-essential travel to South Korea, and Hong Kong has joined about half a dozen others in slapping entry restrictions on visitors from the country as it is rocked by a steady increase in coronavirus infections.
Read more

BeFM Celebrates 11th Anniversary With Special Broadcast Today

Lifestyle BeFM News -
BeFM is doing a live 15-hour special broadcast today for its 11th year anniversary called “Global City, Busan”.
Read more

K-League to Postpone Opening of 2020 Season Indefinitely

Busan IPark Haps Staff -
Korea's professional football leagues will indefinitely postpone the beginning of the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
70 %
6.7kmh
75 %
Thu
8 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
13 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Bar, Abnormal Taphouse Close Temporarily

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli and Abnormal Taphouse in Haeundae have both closed temporarily they have announced.
Read more

Domino’s Korea Adds a “Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza” to its Menu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Domino's Korea has added its latest offering, the "Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza" to its menu.
Read more

HQ Gwangan’s Open Mic Returns this Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan’s popular monthly open mic night is back for a night of great tunes and fun.
Read more

Busan Bites: Yeongseon Bulgogi

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Yeongseon Bulgogi has been satisfying hungry patrons for almost a half century.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea