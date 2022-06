Global sensation BTS accepted mayor Park Heong-joon’s request to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo, working to help attract the expo as an official PR ambassador.

Upon the announcement, the Busan Metropolitan Government also welcomed the fact that BTS has decided to help attract expo.

As BTS joins actor Lee Jeong-jae as a PR ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo, the city expects a significant surge in interest and expo fever at home and abroad.