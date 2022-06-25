BTS to Hold a Global Concert to Promote Busan’s 2030 World Expo Bid

BTS’s agency said the K-pop superband will provide full support as the ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo (Expo), including holding a global concert in Busan.

Busan City and BTS’ agency Hive signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at Busan City Hall Friday morning to cooperate in attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Accordingly, BTS plans to hold a global concert in Busan to support the bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

They also decided to conduct various negotiation activities catered toward the characteristics of the 170 BIE member states that will vote on the expo venue.

Meanwhile, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said that the preparation system for the bid to host the 2030 Busan World Expo (Expo) is fully set in place.

Mayor Park held a press conference at Busan City Hall and explained the achievements of the Busan Expo 2030 bidding activities of the government delegation to Paris during the BIE general assembly.

The date of the concert has not yet been announced.