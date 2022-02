45,000 lucky fans will have the opportunity to watch BTS’s first home concerts in over two years next month.

The concerts, held at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium, will allow 15,000 fans at each of the three concerts.

The “Permission to Dance” concerts are taking place on March 10, 12, and 13.

Olympic Stadium has a capacity of 65,599 so only 22.9% of the seats will be full.

It’s also the largest concert authorized audience since the beginning of the pandemic.