Bu-Ul-Gyeong Leaders to Meet Tomorrow to Discuss its Future Direction Amid Coalition Tensions

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Gyeongnam Governor Park Wan-su, and Ulsan Mayor Kim Doo-gyeom will hold a three-way meeting on the 12th.

The three metropolitan and provincial leaders will share the future direction of the Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam special coalition which is facing a crisis of suspension.

Gyeongnam Province and Ulsan city declared last month that they would not participate in the special coalition.

Busan Mayor Park said that the three local governments need to carry out mutual cooperation, adding that he hopes to hold patient talks and negotiations.