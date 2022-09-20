NewsBusan News

Bu-Ul-Gyeong Megacity Project in Danger

BeFM News

After Gyeongnam Province announced a negative stance on the Busan, Ulsan, Gyeongnam special coalition on Monday, the city of Busan said that it will actively consult the issue, keeping all possibilities open.

The city said that it will actively accept the administrative integration of the Southeast region.

It added it will immediately start discussions if the Gyeongnam governor and Ulsan mayor agree.

The city added that the Southeast region needs to continue to strengthen solidarity and cooperation including looking at the factors that could negatively affect Gyeongnam Province.

The city says it will continue to consult with Gyeongnam and Ulsan based on opinions presented.

 

